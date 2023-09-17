Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments Inc. could be poised to take over as the developer for the long-vacant King Ranch property in Goodyear.

This is a shift from previous plans since another developer, Crown West Realty, a subsidiary of New York-based Petrus Partners Ltd., was considering acquiring the site just two months ago, according to city documents in July.

A city of Goodyear spokesperson told the Business Journal that Crown West Realty is no longer the developer for King Ranch. Instead, they said that Harvard Investments is planning to form a new entity to acquire and develop the property.

Harvard Investments is known for major developments across the Phoenix metro, including a new build-to-rent community called FirstStreet Ballpark Village and a massive $1 billion industrial park it has partnered on, both in Goodyear, a suburb located about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.