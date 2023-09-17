Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Major developer expected to acquire 1,800-acre vacant West Valley site

Sep 17, 2023, 6:30 AM

A Scottsdale-based developer could be in line to acquire the 1,800-acre King Ranch property in Good...

A Scottsdale-based developer could be in line to acquire the 1,800-acre King Ranch property in Goodyear. (Google Maps Screenshot)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments Inc. could be poised to take over as the developer for the long-vacant King Ranch property in Goodyear.

This is a shift from previous plans since another developer, Crown West Realty, a subsidiary of New York-based Petrus Partners Ltd., was considering acquiring the site just two months ago, according to city documents in July.

A city of Goodyear spokesperson told the Business Journal that Crown West Realty is no longer the developer for King Ranch. Instead, they said that Harvard Investments is planning to form a new entity to acquire and develop the property.

Harvard Investments is known for major developments across the Phoenix metro, including a new build-to-rent community called FirstStreet Ballpark Village and a massive $1 billion industrial park it has partnered on, both in Goodyear, a suburb located about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

