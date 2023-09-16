Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Picklr, an indoor pickleball chain, plans to serve up expansion into Valley with six initial locations

Sep 16, 2023, 7:15 AM

Indoor pickleball club The Picklr has announced a major, nationwide expansion with plans for six ne...

Indoor pickleball club The Picklr has announced a major, nationwide expansion with plans for six new locations in the Phoenix metro. (The Picklr Photo)

(The Picklr Photo)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A new-to-market pickleball chain is looking to get in on the action in the Valley.

The Picklr, a Kaysville, Utah-based company, is undergoing a large franchise expansion into new markets and dozens of locations. The Phoenix metro will play a key role in those plans as The Picklr is targeting up to 10 locations throughout the Valley.

In general, each location will between 23,000 to 27,000 square feet and have between eight and 12 pickleball courts per site. While no locations have yet been finalized, Scott Schubiger, chief growth officer of The Picklr, said the firm has two franchisees committed to bringing a total of six locations to the Valley. One of the franchisees will bring three locations to the East Valley while the other will cover the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley area.

Schubiger said The Picklr could bring on another franchisee that would bring the concept to the West Valley and mentioned Surprise as a desirable area for the company.

One of those franchisees is Ryan Werlich, who The Picklr announced on Instagram in April. He will oversee three locations, all in the East Valley.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

