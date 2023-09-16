Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

A leap forward: Abrazo Health 1st in Phoenix area to use AI system to detect seizures

Sep 16, 2023, 5:45 AM

Ceribell on senior patient...

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

Ceribell Headband Ceribell on senior patient Ceribell Headband Ceribell Headband

PHOENIX — Abrazo West Campus announced Friday it is the first hospital in the greater Phoenix area with an EEG system that uses artificial intelligence.

Electroencephalograms (EEG) measure electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.

Ceribell point-of-care uses AI to quickly detect non-convulsive seizures which can progress to non-convulsive status epilepticus. Seizures may cause irreversible brain damage and may go unrecognized due to a lack of obvious symptoms, according to Abrazo Health.

RELATED STORIES

Machine learning AI powers the EEG system. ICUs or ERs typically use the technology. The first use of the technology at Abrazo West Campus was on an ER patient who was having an active seizure not visible to the eye.

When Ceribell is equipped with Clarity, a machine learning algorithm, the system can interpret EEG signals and will give audible and visual alerts when continuous seizures indicating status epilepticus are detected.

“When clinically suspected, Ceribell bands can be applied to the patient’s head at bedside and the AI can detect seizure right away with very high clinical accuracy,” Dr. Sushant Kale, medical director for Neurology and Stroke at Abrazo West Campus said in a press release.

“This enables the bedside clinician to treat the patient hours before they otherwise would have done it with traditional setup,” he said.

Kale said the technology is a great leap forward to service critically ill patients in the West Valley.

How does the Ceribell point-of-care EEG system work?

The Ceribell System has an EEG headband that is placed on the patient which is connected to a pocket-sized EEG display and recorder.

Continuous AI monitoring sends alerts for dangerously high seizure indications.

Neurologists can see in real-time on a HIPAA-compliant smartphone app, according to Abrazo Health.

EEG information is streamed to a portal and via a smartphone app for remote seizure and medication management

The Neuro Critical Care Society said EEGs should be administered within 15-60 minutes of suspected status epilepticus in all patients.

“Subclinical seizures are a type of seizure where a patient is having a full-blown seizure in the brain but does not have any physical or clinical manifestation from it, which means the patient is not having a typical epileptic fit, so it is very hard to diagnose clinically,” Kale said in the press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

6th grade Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

Melanie Newton teaches at Marjorie Entz Elementary School in Mesa and like many teachers, she has positively impacted her students.

1 day ago

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler shooting injures 15-year-old boy, police say

A teen boy was injured after a shooting at Pima Park in Chandler Friday afternoon, officials said.

1 day ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, community leaders demand federal action for border security

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, along with border community leaders, have partnered to call on the federal government to take immediate action to deliver resources to state border communities.

1 day ago

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona drug trafficking ring spanning multiple counties shut down

Authorities have shut down a drug trafficking ring that was operation in multiple counties throughout Arizona.

1 day ago

Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence

Arizona won over $3 million in funding to prevent gender-based violence, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Stock image of a tutor and student. The Achievement Tutoring Program was designed for Arizona publi...

KTAR.com

Arizona Department of Education activates website for free tutoring program

The web page for Arizona's free tutoring program has been activated, the state Department of Education announced.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

A leap forward: Abrazo Health 1st in Phoenix area to use AI system to detect seizures