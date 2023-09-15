Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Obstacle course arena Ninja Nation to make Arizona debut in the fall

Sep 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


woman on the course an example of a course kids attempts to complete the course man on course

PHOENIX — For Arizonans, there’s a lot to explore indoors. The upcoming launch of Ninja Nation in the Valley this fall is no exception.

Leases were recently signed to bring the obstacle course arena to Glendale at Deer Valley Road and 67th Avenue in November, Ninja Nation said in a press release.

A second location is anticipated to open in Scottsdale at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road in February.

There will also be a mobile arena offering available in October to schools, community centers and corporate events.

RELATED STORIES

The obstacle course arena gives adults and children the chance to play, train and compete while building strength and confidence.

“In a city with countless options for discretionary spending, we want both parent and kids to choose Ninja Nation,” co-owner Jeff Parkinson said in the release.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide an exceptional experience for all who walk through our doors.”

The partners, Parkinson and Josh Lamstein, chose the cities of Scottsdale and Glendale for their locations based on a growing population and the young active lifestyles, the release said.

Ninja Nation was founded in 2017 and has since built six arenas, seven mobile courses and has 16 arenas under development.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - Tony Berastegui Jr., right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui drink water, July 17, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Confirmed heat deaths in hot Arizona metro keep rising even as the weather grows milder

The number of confirmed heat deaths over the summer in America's hottest metro has continued to rise even as the record-setting high temperatures that blasted Phoenix over the summer give way to relatively milder weather with autumn's approach.

21 hours ago

Drug Seizure...

KTAR.com

DPS seize massive amount of meth, fentanyl worth nearly $1.3M on Arizona highway

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 190 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on State Route 87 near Fort McDowell. 

21 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Coolidge Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Coolidge schools on lockdown as police search for armed and dangerous fugitive

Schools in Coolidge were on lockdown Thursday as authorities searched for an armed and dangerous fugitive.

21 hours ago

Independence 47 Hotel, located near Pima and Indian Bend roads, houses those in Scottsdale that are...

KTAR.com

Here’s why a politician who represents Scottsdale opposes city’s homeless hotel program

Rep. Matt Gress doesn't believe Scottsdale's homeless hotel program is doing enough to address the issue in the city.

21 hours ago

The Thunderbirds announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, that the 2023 WM Phoenix Open raised a rec...

Kevin Stone

WM Phoenix Open raises record $14.5M for charity at 2023 golf tournament

The WM Phoenix Open raised a record $14.5 million for charity during the 2023 golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

21 hours ago

Two students were taken into custody in connection with a threat made against Desert Thunder School...

KTAR.com

2 students in custody in connection with threat against West Valley elementary school

Two students have been taken into custody in connection with a threat made against a West Valley elementary school, authorities said.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Obstacle course arena Ninja Nation to make Arizona debut in the fall