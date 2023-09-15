PHOENIX — For Arizonans, there’s a lot to explore indoors. The upcoming launch of Ninja Nation in the Valley this fall is no exception.

Leases were recently signed to bring the obstacle course arena to Glendale at Deer Valley Road and 67th Avenue in November, Ninja Nation said in a press release.

A second location is anticipated to open in Scottsdale at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road in February.

There will also be a mobile arena offering available in October to schools, community centers and corporate events.

The obstacle course arena gives adults and children the chance to play, train and compete while building strength and confidence.

“In a city with countless options for discretionary spending, we want both parent and kids to choose Ninja Nation,” co-owner Jeff Parkinson said in the release.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide an exceptional experience for all who walk through our doors.”

The partners, Parkinson and Josh Lamstein, chose the cities of Scottsdale and Glendale for their locations based on a growing population and the young active lifestyles, the release said.

Ninja Nation was founded in 2017 and has since built six arenas, seven mobile courses and has 16 arenas under development.

