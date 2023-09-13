Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Highland High School in Gilbert locked down after student makes concerning statement

Sep 13, 2023, 11:58 AM

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning state...

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning statement. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down Wednesday for an hour after a student made a statement that “caused immediate concern” for a staff member, officials said.

The incident caused the lockdown at the school located at Guadalupe and Recker roads at about 10:50 a.m., according to Gilbert Public Schools.

There was no indication of any other danger and the student who made the statement was being looked over by staff, the district said.

“Please note there is nothing to suggest that this was more than a statement made by a student, but our team and Gilbert Police Department are following protocols in an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.

Gilbert police officers were on scene and a thorough search of the school.

Highland officials said the lockdown started being lifted at about 11:50 a.m.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

