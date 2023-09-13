PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a shooting of a man Tuesday night at Desert Sky Mall, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the mall near Thomas Road and 75th Avenue about a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Officers detained two adults while they were responding to the scene.

Investigators are determining the roles the two detained people had in the shooting.

What led up to the shooting is unknown, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

