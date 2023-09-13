Close
1st electronic warfare aircraft arrives at Arizona Air Force base

Sep 13, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — The first of 10 electric warfare aircraft that will be exclusively hosted at an Arizona Air Force base has arrived.

The EC-37B Compass Call aircraft will deliver enhanced speed, endurance and range as a major component of future missions at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

They will also keep the base at the forefront of national security strategy.

“Boosting the Air Force’s electronic warfare capabilities is critical to ensuring we maintain our competitive edge over adversaries like China, and the next generation of Compass Call is central to that mission,” U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said in a press release.

“With the Compass Call Fleet based entirely at Davis-Monthan, Arizona will remain at the forefront of our national defense strategy for years to come.”

Kelly was instrumental in bringing the Compass Call fleet to Arizona as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee.

The new fleet will replace 14 C-130 aircraft and advance U.S. coalition tactical air, surface and special operations forces.

