Phoenix area could get storms Tuesday, with ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather

Sep 12, 2023, 8:42 AM

Stock photo of storm clouds. Rain could be heading to the Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023....

Rain could be heading to the Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Rain could be heading to the Valley on Tuesday, a possible respite in what’s shaping up to be Phoenix’s driest monsoon season on record.

Storms could start firing up across Maricopa County by around 2 p.m., Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday morning.

“We’re currently highlighted under a marginal risk of severe weather for this afternoon and evening, with the main threats being isolated damaging winds and perhaps even some isolated severe hail,” Smith said.

The downpours could be heavy in the areas where storms develop, Smith added.

“I’m looking to see those persist through the afternoon and into the early evening hours before dissipating,” he said.

The NWS forecast has a slight chance for rain Wednesday morning followed by clear skies and moderate temperatures, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s, the rest of the week.

How much rain has Phoenix seen this monsoon season?

Any amount of precipitation would be significant when compared to the paltry output this monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept 30.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, has recorded just .13 inches this season.

Phoenix’s record lowest monsoon rainfall total was .35 inches in 1924.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

