Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Take the bigger check, it’s quick and easy

Sep 12, 2023, 1:00 PM

windshield broke...

(Getty Images Photo)

(Getty Images Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

My car was declared totaled because of hail damage, and my insurance company says I have two options. One is to take a higher total loss settlement check of $19,000 and use it toward the purchase of another car. The insurance company would then take possession of the car. The other option is to accept a check for $13,000 and have the car on a salvage title. The car is worth $15,000, and I have 20% car replacement assistance on my policy that increases the total loss settlement to the $19,000 amount I mentioned earlier. I’m on Baby Step 3 of your plan, and I owe nothing on the car. What should I do?

— Meagan

Dear Meagan,

Take the bigger check! That’s a quick and easy decision, but give me a minute to explain why. It’s not about being greedy—it’s a little more complicated than that.

If you had $19,000 in your pocket, would you go buy a $6,000 hail-damaged, salvage-title vehicle for everyday driving? Of course, you wouldn’t do that! The insurance company is probably hoping you’ll overlook the $19,000 offer and essentially pay $6,000 for this beat-up car. No. Thank. You. I’ll pass on that deal.

With $19,000, you’ll have plenty of cash to rent a car for a couple of weeks and take time to find a great-quality used car at a good price. You might even be able to negotiate with the insurance company to give you a little time to look for another ride before they come pick up the old one.

But no, you don’t want that messed up, old car. Why would you? That thing probably looks like a kid with a bad case of acne right now. Go find yourself a nice car, hon. There are plenty of affordable, slightly used vehicles on the market right now. There’s no reason for you to drive around in something that’s all beat up if you don’t have to.

Best of luck, Meagan!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

little boy puts money into piggy bank...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Make them workers and givers

As parents doing financially well, there's a few things you can do to prepare your children for long-term success: teach them how to work and give.

8 days ago

Man holds baby in loving manner...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Life insurance is not a baby step

Life insurance is most definitely a necessity in your budget and something you need to put in place as soon as possible.

15 days ago

older lady looking through book in a room...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Here are some tips to take care of mom

A lot of questions arise when our parents get older, but among the biggest things to tackle is finances - here are tips to help.

22 days ago

people gathered at a table for presumably a meeting...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Revoke his get-out-of-jail-free card

Grace and mercy mean you love someone enough to approach them about their misbehavior, even if they are family and a part of your business.

24 days ago

pencil with words "love to learn" on it...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: A degree isn’t power, knowledge is power

In this week's letter from Dave Ramsey, he discusses the benefits and power to always prioritizing further one's education.

29 days ago

A Honeywell air conditioning thermostat is seen in a house during a record heat wave in Phoenix, Ar...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona's excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Dave Ramsey says: Take the bigger check, it’s quick and easy