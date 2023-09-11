Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian crossing Phoenix street killed in hit-and-run

Sep 11, 2023, 12:00 PM

cop cars parked with their patrol lights in Phoenix...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Sunday evening in Phoenix after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, authorities said.

Officers were called to Seventh Street and McDowell Road around 7:30 p.m. regarding a collision involving a pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found 49-year-old Magellan Rutaneahwa with serious injuries.

Fire personnel performed life-saving measures on Rutaneahwa, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision didn’t remain on the scene, police said.

Early information suggests Rutaneahwa was crossing Seventh Street against the red light when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

