Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police search for suspect who fled scene of fatal Phoenix hit-and-run on foot

Sep 11, 2023, 7:30 AM

(X Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

(X Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed on the Phoenix-Glendale border on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were called to 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10 p.m. in response to a fatal collision, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A witness told detectives that a man driving north on 59th Avenue failed to stop at the red light at Camelback Road and struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian, a man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect continued to drive and struck a car with two women inside before he crashed into a bus stop north of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

RELATED STORIES

He was seen running from the vehicle while a woman stayed inside, police said.

The woman was suffering from serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Glendale Police initially started the investigation but called Phoenix Police to take over the case after determining the origins of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, left, of Arizona has denounced Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama for blocking ...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona denounces Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking military promotions

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona denounced Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds of U.S. military promotions, calling the tactics “unconscionable and dangerous.”

11 hours ago

cars parked near scene...

KTAR.com

Passenger in ride-hailing vehicle in Phoenix dies in crash over the weekend

A passenger inside a ride-hailing vehicle in Phoenix was killed early Saturday in a collision, authorities said.

11 hours ago

U.S. President Joe Biden offers respect at John Sidney McCain III Memorial in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monda...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden visits memorial for late Arizona Sen. John McCain in Vietnam

President Joe Biden closed a visit to Vietnam by paying respects at a memorial honoring late Arizona Sen. John McCain, who endured a lengthy imprisonment in Hanoi.

11 hours ago

people hugging person in distress...

SuElen Rivera

Suicide rates in Arizona, calls to 988 hotline both increase since last year

As suicide rates continue trending upward in Arizona, one company continues to spread awareness about available options for anyone experiencing a crisis.

11 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: 9/11 tribute with former FDNY firefighter, New York native

In honor of 9/11, Mike Broomhead talks with two men who were directly connected to Ground Zero in Manhattan for Amazing Arizonans.

11 hours ago

Glendale Homeless Solutions Alliance award from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopme...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Valley city wins innovation award for program that helps people experiencing homelessness

The city of Glendale won a national award earlier this week for its work on the Glendale Homeless Solutions Alliance, an announcement said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Police search for suspect who fled scene of fatal Phoenix hit-and-run on foot