PHOENIX — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed on the Phoenix-Glendale border on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were called to 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10 p.m. in response to a fatal collision, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A witness told detectives that a man driving north on 59th Avenue failed to stop at the red light at Camelback Road and struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian, a man who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect continued to drive and struck a car with two women inside before he crashed into a bus stop north of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

He was seen running from the vehicle while a woman stayed inside, police said.

The woman was suffering from serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Glendale Police initially started the investigation but called Phoenix Police to take over the case after determining the origins of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.