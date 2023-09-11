PHOENIX — The record-breaking heat continues in the Valley with Phoenix shattering the 110-degree record Sunday.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees just before 1 p.m., making it 55 days of hitting that temperature mark this year.

Sunday’s high was 113, topping the previous record, 111 set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in south-central and southwest Arizona today continued to be well above normal, with Phoenix setting a new daily record of 113 degrees. Out in southeast California, temperatures hovered right around normal for this time of year. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/jsvyDYCz2k — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 11, 2023

The yearly record was broken on Saturday with a high temperature of 113. Saturday’s high also broke the daily record of 111, set in 1990.

Prior to Saturday, 2020 had the most 110-degree days at 53.

Relief on the way

Temperatures will be closer to normal this week as rain chances return, NWS said.

In the early part of the week, moisture levels will increase and a weak weather system will have the potential to provide chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Valley.

There is a 20-60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly over higher terrain.

Drier air will take over across the area by Thursday. Temperatures will remain near normal into the weekend, according to NWS.

Making plans for the week? Around Phoenix, temperatures will retreat closer to the seasonal normal while there is a 25% chance of a passing shower or storm Tuesday. Only around a month to go until the average last 100 degree day. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Xh25vF1cNA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 10, 2023

