Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix shatters 110-degree day record in a single year, relief ahead

Sep 10, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor In...

A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the region for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The record-breaking heat continues in the Valley with Phoenix shattering the 110-degree record Sunday.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees just before 1 p.m., making it 55 days of hitting that temperature mark this year.

Sunday’s high was 113, topping the previous record, 111 set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

The yearly record was broken on Saturday with a high temperature of 113. Saturday’s high also broke the daily record of 111, set in 1990.

Prior to Saturday, 2020 had the most 110-degree days at 53.

RELATED STORIES

Relief on the way

Temperatures will be closer to normal this week as rain chances return, NWS said.

In the early part of the week, moisture levels will increase and a weak weather system will have the potential to provide chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Valley.

There is a 20-60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly over higher terrain. 

Drier air will take over across the area by Thursday. Temperatures will remain near normal into the weekend, according to NWS.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting of a man early Saturday morning in South Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

19 hours ago

Christmas ornaments holiday...

Brandon Gray

Festive event West Valley Wonderland coming to Glendale this holiday season

Holiday cheer is coming this winter to Glendale with a two-day event, West Valley Wonderland at State Farm Stadium.

19 hours ago

A damaged saguaro cactus stands with a recently fallen arm resting on the sidewalk on Aug. 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

Relief is on the way from Phoenix heat wave and 110 degree temperatures

The Phoenix summer heat wave, which saw a record-breaking number of days with temperatures over 110 degrees could be ending.

19 hours ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

KTAR.com

Glendale police shoot, kill man accused of robbing car at gunpoint

A suspect accused of robbing a vehicle from a rideshare driver was shot and killed by police in Glendale on Saturday night.

19 hours ago

(Google maps screenshot)...

Tom Kuebel

Weekend closure on northbound Interstate 17 reopened early

The Interstate 17 freeway closure between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads that was scheduled until 5 a.m. Monday reopened early Sunday.

19 hours ago

The Polar Express holiday train ride pulls away from the “North Pole” after making a st...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express to offer rides this holiday season

Rides on the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express will be offered most nights from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Phoenix shatters 110-degree day record in a single year, relief ahead