PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after a family drive in Buckeye near the Gila River turned into a rollover crash on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

He and three family members were riding a side-by-side vehicle, also known as an off-road car, prior to the crash, according to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA).

That crash occurred in the area of Elliot and Rainbow Valley roads in Buckeye Valley, officials said.

Officials received a distress call at around 1:30 p.m., AFMA said.

“Witnesses state that the side-by-side rolled over, trapping at least one person,” AFMA spokesperson Ashley Losch said.

Crews heard reports the family were at the base of the river bottom, Losch said.

Officials rescued four after the rollover crash in Buckeye

“It took a bit for crews to determine exactly where they were,” Losch said. “But once they did, they moved very quickly.”

Firefighters rescued the four adults and transported them to safety by around 3 p.m., Losch said.

One of the men had to go to a hospital in an ambulance, she said. However, he was in stable condition when he was being transported, she said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

