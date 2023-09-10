Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

Plug in your address to see if you’re overpaying for the internet

Sep 10, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Andres Ayrton Photo/via Pexels)...

(Andres Ayrton Photo/via Pexels)

(Andres Ayrton Photo/via Pexels)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

By now, we all know how important it is to have a strong connection for work, school, fun and life. But what happens if you move and realize, “Uh-oh, the internet here stinks”? If you think you’re overpaying for the internet, do this before you start packing.

Here’s a must-do step

Check the internet before you sign that lease or fork over a down payment. There’s a decent chance the prices and speed you’re used to are vastly different in your (potentially) new neighborhood.

Most major U.S. cities have the same carriers, like Verizon, AT&T and CenturyLink. But depending on your location, you could get a drastically different internet speed than in another city … at the same price point.

The Markup created a handy map tool to check the internet speeds in 45 major cities. Here’s the lowdown on what they found and how to use the map yourself.

It’s easy to sign up and easy to cancel.

RELATED STORIES

How to use the map

Markup analyzed data from over a million internet plans across 45 U.S. cities from four of the nation’s biggest internet providers: EarthLink, CenturyLink, Verizon and AT&T.

They found the worst internet deals popped up disproportionately in the poorest, most diverse and historically redlined neighborhoods in all but two investigated cities. Oof.

The internet’s Big Four also use “tier flattening,” meaning they charge the same rate for different internet speeds, which can vary drastically.

Before you decide you’re overpaying for the internet, try this

Eager to take the map for a test drive? Here’s how:

  • Select a city from the dropdown menu or drag the map to move across the country.
  • Use the zoom feature in the top right corner to target a specific dot on the map, or type an exact address into the search bar.
  • Click on a dot to pull up all the details of the address, including speeds, internet service providers and demographics.
  • Use the filter feature to narrow your search by demographics.

The map gets pretty granular, so you can see how good you can expect your connection to be down to the neighborhood.

Now, fix your Wi-Fi

If you’re staying put or moving somewhere where the connection is solid, you’re golden. But that doesn’t mean things are perfect.

If you deal with lags and a signal that drops in and out, your router might be hamstringing your connection.

Where you put your router matters, too. You want it in a central location, high off the ground. I’m looking at you if yours is stuck on the floor in a closet.

Common appliances like cordless phones, Bluetooth speakers and even microwave ovens can impact your internet speed. This is particularly true with older routers.

Next, change the channel. Not talking about the TV but your router’s frequency. Are you using the 2.4GHz frequency? Get away from this congested channel ASAP.

Network Analyzer is a solid app for help finding the most appropriate channel for your connection.

How you change channels depends on the brand and model of your router. Refer to your manual to find it. Network Analyzer is available for iOS and Android.

Next on your to-do list: Look for moochers and banish the kids to a guest network. Get the steps here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Kim Komando

child coloring on paper...

Kim Komando

3 lifesaving tech essentials for every school child – Parents, read this now

Back-to-school time meant loading up on school supplies and taking your kiddo to get new shoes...and now, there's more.

7 days ago

person holds phone while looking at watch...

Kim Komando

Your phone tracks everywhere you’ve been – See (and delete) it

Google knows more about you than your best friends. That includes (if you have the right settings enabled) where you go and even the pictures you take at that location. You have to check out this map. It’s stunning to see your history laid out in one spot. Apple users, you’re not immune. Your iPhone […]

14 days ago

phone displaying Google sign...

Kim Komando

Google security check: 60 seconds to kick out snoops and hackers

There are plenty of reasons to check your Google account’s security. It only takes a minute and will reveal who has access to your account.

21 days ago

girls gather around holding technology during heat wave...

Kim Komando

It’s summer! Here’s how to protect your tech from the heat

Turns out, there's more you can do to protect your phone from the heat. Read more to learn ways to combat a phone slowdown.

27 days ago

person smiling at laptop while sitting down...

Kim Komando

Quick tech tricks: Save printer ink, avoid malware, speed browsing and more

You need a timer and you need it fast. Do a Google search for “timer” or "stopwatch" to use a free tool that gets the job done.

28 days ago

people gather around a laptop...

Kim Komando

Genius tech life hacks no one tells you — until now

After years of being kept out of the loop, it's time to get caught up on these tech tips from Kim Komando.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Plug in your address to see if you’re overpaying for the internet