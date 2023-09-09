Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man arrested on charges of downloading child pornography on Discord

Sep 9, 2023, 7:15 AM

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police booked a Phoenix man into jail on 10 counts of sex crimes on Thursday.

Jaylin Ford, 18, is accused of downloading multiple images of children being sexually abused, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a cyber tip about Ford’s alleged activities on June 28 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, court documents said.

However, the NCMEC had first heard about Ford from a social media app called Discord on June 1, court documents said.

The NCMEC is an organization that receives reports of child sexual abuse materials (or CSAM for short) from internet service providers, government agencies, apps and even citizens.

Discord had sent the NCMEC Ford’s email address, username and user ID, court documents said.

Discord’s report generated 33 other cyber tips, mainly of duplicate images of children being sexually exploited, court documents said.

Overall, Ford had accessed 10 files depicting children in various states of sexual exploitation, according to court documents said.

Police: Ford said his 10 counts of sex crimes were for the good of the internet

Officials issued a search warrant on Ford’s north Phoenix residence on Thursday, court documents said.

They found a PC containing two images that depicted children being sexually abused, according to court documents.

Authorities who interviewed Ford said he provided inconsistent facts.

“He initially denied having any knowledge about CSAM being uploaded by his Discord account,” court documents said. “He started it was possible that someone created an account using his email address.”

Ford also allegedly tried to blame another Discord user “who was not very nice.”

Eventually, he admitted to downloading images of children being sexually exploited, court documents said.

“He claimed he was acting as a vigilante of sorts, trying to kelp kick people possessing CSAM off the Discord servers,” court documents said.

However, he admitted to not reporting the CSAM to the proper authorities, court documents said.

Ford is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...

KTAR.com

2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Avondale

A two-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool in Avondale on Friday afternoon died early Saturday,

13 hours ago

(Photo provided by Chandler Police Department.)...

KTAR.com

Police in Chandler seeking help identifying man found on Friday night

Police are seeking help from the public as they attempt to identify a man who was found in Chandler on Friday.

13 hours ago

A rendering shows the planned battery manufacturing facility that LG Energy Solution is going to bu...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix suburb to take on $50M of temporary debt to support battery plant

Queen Creek has moved forward with a temporary solution to fund substantial public infrastructure costs for the planned LG Energy Solution battery manufacturing plants.

13 hours ago

Phoenix police officer using VR training device....

KTAR.com

Tempe-based Wrap Technologies introduces VR crisis training for law enforcement

Tempe-based Wrap Technologies announced it is introducing a new scenario to its vast catalog of pre-recorded scenarios for its Wrap Reality virtual reality training program.

13 hours ago

Jeremiah Ray Martin...

KTAR.com

Arizona man found guilty of molesting 10-year-old family member

An Arizona man is facing a minimum of 60 years in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old family member.

2 days ago

COVID-19 education relief funds...

Serena O'Sullivan

Horne rebuts Gov. Katie Hobbs’ accusation that he’s holding Arizona school funding money hostage

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Superintendent of Public Education Tom Horne publicly disagreed over COVID-19 education relief funds on Friday afternoon.

2 days ago

