ARIZONA NEWS

HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman to headline opening night of Birds Nest at WM Phoenix Open

Sep 7, 2023, 10:30 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Country music artists HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman will headline the opening night of popular four-night Birds Nest concert series at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

The country music stars will perform at the Scottsdale venue on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Hip-hop recording artist mike., formerly known as Mike Stud, will open the show.

Tickets for the opening night show will go on sale online at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.

“The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest is coming in hot right out of the gate with two extremely talented, high-energy artists,” WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen said in a press release.

“This might be the most excited we’ve ever been for an opening night. We can’t wait to watch them kick things off Wednesday under the lights.”

The 48,000-square-foot venue will have games, food and beverage options, and other entertainment before opening performances take the stage around 6:30 p.m.

Doors each day at the Birds Nest, located directly across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road, will open at 3:30 p.m.

Main acts will begin performing around 8:30 p.m.

The Birds Nest, sponsored by Coors Light, requires attendees to be at least 21 years old.

The Birds Nest is scheduled for Feb. 7-10 while the WM Phoenix Open is set to take place Feb. 8-11.

