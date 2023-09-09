Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe-based Wrap Technologies Introduces VR crisis training for law enforcement

Sep 9, 2023, 5:00 AM

Phoenix police officer using VR training device....

Phoenix police officer using VR training device. (Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Tempe-based Wrap Technologies announced it is introducing a new scenario to its vast catalog of pre-recorded scenarios for its Wrap Reality virtual reality training program.

The new addition will be used to help law enforcement train for high-stress situations using the Incident Command System.

ICS is a unified approach to emergency management response, according to Wrap Technologies.

The system will help prepare police officers with the skills needed to excel at providing strong and steady leadership during times of crisis, and immediately upon arriving on scene.

Wrap’s virtual reality training scenario will put officers in dynamic and high-pressure situations.

It will help them develop critical skills that are essential for managing critical incidents effectively and ensuring public safety, according to a press release.

Wrap Technologies CEO Kevin Mullins emphasized the company’s goal to push the boundaries of law enforcement training by using scenarios that mirror real-world challenges.

“Our Incident Management is the first of its kind, promoting leadership and empowering officers to confidently navigate high-stress situations by making informed decisions, coordinating resources and managing chaotic scenes with precision,” Mullins said in the press release.

