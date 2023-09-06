Queen Creek adding 4 ambulances for fire department

PHOENIX — Queen Creek’s fire department will go from one ambulance to five by the end of September.

The burgeoning East Valley town added two units at the start of the month and two more will be in service by October, according to the department.

Queen Creek said it upped its ambulance totals since neighboring municipalities also expanded services, leaving less private sector units in the areas.

“As a department, we are excited to expand our service to the community,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Chief Vance Gray said in a press release.

“The expansion directly aligns with the vision, mission and values of the department.”

The ambulances will be staffed with an EMT and an EMT paramedic and be available around the clock.

Four units will be used full-time while another will be available for service at a fifth station.

Fees for the ambulances will mostly come from the town’s operating budget.

Queen Creek received its certificate of necessity in 2016 and has since been providing limited service.

