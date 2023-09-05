Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix to open Housing Choice Voucher waitlist for first time since 2016

Sep 5, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

A "for rent" sign hangs outside a property. Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher, or Sectio...

Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher, or Section 8, pre-application waitlist Sept. 12-26, 2023. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — For the first time in seven years, Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waitlist for a limited period this month.

The federally funded program, also known as Section 8, provides rental assistance to qualifying low-income individuals and families.

The City of Phoenix Housing Department will accept HCV pre-applications from 8 a.m. Sept. 12 through 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

It won’t be a first-come, first-served process. Instead, all pre-applications received during the 15-day window will be added to the waitlist afterward on a randomized basis.

Applicants don’t get screened for program eligibility until they are selected from the waitlist when vouchers become available.

RELATED STORIES

What is the Housing Choice Voucher program?

“The Housing Choice Voucher program is a necessary and valuable resource for Phoenix residents,” Housing Director Titus Mathew said in a press release. “We are excited for the opportunity for more individuals and families to join the waitlist and have access to assistance in obtaining safe and stable affordable housing.”

Section 8 recipients generally pay at least 30% of their monthly income on rent and utilities, and the program covers the remainder of their rent.

Tenants are responsible for finding their own housing from participating landlords on the private rental market.

The city offers landlords a cash incentive of $2,000 per unit to join the program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds the vouchers.

Phoenix hasn’t accepted new pre-applications for its tenant waitlist since 2016, according to the city.

How to pre-apply for Phoenix Section 8 rent assistance

The city says it takes about 10 minutes to complete a pre-application, which includes basic information such as mailing address, email, phone number, household members and income.

Submissions can be made online in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese Mandarin, Chinese Cantonese, Korean and Swahili.

In addition, paper forms are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese Mandarin, Chinese Cantonese, Korean, Swahili, Arabic and alternate formats. Completed paper pre-applications can be dropped off at the city’s Section 8 office in a sealed envelope or submitted via mail, email or fax.

The drop-off and postal address is 830 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85034. Mailed pre-applications must be postmarked no later than Sept. 26.

The email address for submissions is S8waitlist@phoenix.gov, and the fax number is 602-534-4243.

There is no fee to apply to the program or receive vouchers.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The search is on for a kayaker who reportedly went missing after falling into Upper Lake Mary on Mo...

KTAR.com

Crews search for man who fell into northern Arizona lake, didn’t resurface

Crews are searching for a kayaker who reportedly went missing after falling into a northern Arizona lake over Labor Day weekend.

14 hours ago

view of south rim at the grand canyon...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon begins water restrictions for South Rim due to low supply

The Grand Canyon National has begun implementing mandatory water conservation measures for the South Rim due to a diminished water supply.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area in Phoenix to reopen this week following renovations

The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area at the Phoenix Mountain Reserve will host a grand re-opening on Thursday following extensive renovations.

14 hours ago

Police put out crime scene tape in this file photo. A woman was found dead Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, a...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at west Phoenix shopping plaza

A woman with "obvious signs of trauma" was found dead Monday afternoon at a west Phoenix shopping plaza, authorities said.

14 hours ago

A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ruben Gallego introduces bill to curb foreign water use in Arizona

U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego filed a new bill, the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023, to protect Arizona's water supply from foreign producers.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Dept. seeks information on antelope killing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks assistance with killing of an adult pronghorn antelope buck north of Prescott.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Phoenix to open Housing Choice Voucher waitlist for first time since 2016