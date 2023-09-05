Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at west Phoenix shopping plaza

Sep 5, 2023, 9:33 AM

Police put out crime scene tape in this file photo. A woman was found dead Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, a...

Police put out crime scene tape in this file photo. A woman was found dead Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at a shopping plaza in Phoenix, Arizona. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman with “obvious signs of trauma” was found dead Monday afternoon at a west Phoenix shopping plaza, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 3 p.m. after a dead body was found, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult female with obvious signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced deceased on scene,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

“Detectives responded to investigate the scene. Specifics on the woman’s injuries will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.”

RELATED STORIES

No other details were made available.

The incident occurred at an outdoor mall anchored by a Walmart Supercenter just south of Desert Sky Mall.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ruben Gallego introduces bill to curb foreign water use in Arizona

U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego filed a new bill, the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023, to protect Arizona's water supply from foreign producers.

10 hours ago

(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Dept. seeks information on antelope killing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks assistance with killing of an adult pronghorn antelope buck north of Prescott.

10 hours ago

Phoenix to get $10M for 2 new affordable housing projects...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix to get $10M for 2 new affordable housing projects

The Phoenix City Council voted to accept $10 million in funding to launch two new affordable housing projects during an Aug. 28 meeting.

10 hours ago

gavel hitting table...

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Weinberg Wheeler litigation law firm expands into Phoenix, hires multiple attorneys

Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, a fast-growing Atlanta law firm, opened a Phoenix office earlier this month.

10 hours ago

a "for sale" sign displayed outside of a home...

Alexandria Cullen | Cronkite News

Arizona fares slightly better as high mortgages, low inventory impact home sales

Agents in Arizona say the continuing influx of new residents to the state has softened the impact on home sales in the Valley.

10 hours ago

Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenness...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Woman found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at west Phoenix shopping plaza