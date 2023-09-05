PHOENIX — A woman with “obvious signs of trauma” was found dead Monday afternoon at a west Phoenix shopping plaza, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 3 p.m. after a dead body was found, the Phoenix Police Department said.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult female with obvious signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced deceased on scene,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

“Detectives responded to investigate the scene. Specifics on the woman’s injuries will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.”

No other details were made available.

The incident occurred at an outdoor mall anchored by a Walmart Supercenter just south of Desert Sky Mall.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

