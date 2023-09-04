Close
Northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale reopens following temporary closure

Sep 4, 2023, 7:29 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

PHOENIX — Northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale reopened Monday morning after a crash closed it down for several hours, transportation officials said.

The closure was at McDonald Drive, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers were advised to be mindful of residual delays.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

