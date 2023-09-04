Close
ARIZONA NEWS

15-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in west Phoenix

Sep 3, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: Sep 4, 2023, 8:09 am

Police tape (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot while in her bed during a drive-by shooting in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m. Sunday regarding a person who was shot, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found the teenager, Giaginette Brown, with at least one gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Brown was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the shooting revealed Brown was in her bed when shots entered her home and struck her sometime between midnight and 3 a.m.

Police said they believe the home was the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377(WITNESS) or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

