ARIZONA NEWS

Impaired driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in west Phoenix, police say

Sep 3, 2023, 11:00 AM

Impaired driver killed man, drove away, Phoenix police say...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died after an impaired driver crashed into him in west Phoenix Sunday morning, officials said.

Police didn’t identify the man who was hit while crossing 51st Avenue.

However, they identified the driver they suspect of striking him as 47-year-old Lucila Lozano Garcia.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers arrived in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road at around 2:20 a.m.

They found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Although medical officials with the Phoenix Fire Department tried to save him, they declared him dead on the scene.

Police said she was driving southbound down 51st Avenue before the crash.

Although Garcia left the scene after hitting the victim, officers found her “showing signs of impairment,” Phoenix police said. However, officials didn’t specify if she was drunk or under the influence of intoxicating drugs.

She was booked into jail for driving under the influence and for leaving the scene of a fatal collision, the Phoenix Police Department said.

This is a developing story.

