Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man indicted on 20 counts of sexual assault, 10 other felonies

Sep 3, 2023, 11:30 AM

An alleged serial rapist faces 30 felonies, including 20 count of sexual assault, according to the ...

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An alleged serial rapist from Mesa is facing 30 felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

James Estep, 32, is suspected of sexually assaulting six victims, police said.

His most recent crime occurred on Aug. 22, when he kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old girl, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Court documents claim he found the teen at the light rail station near Alma School Road and Main Street in Mesa.

RELATED STORIES

He convinced her to accept a ride before assaulting her, court documents said. Tempe police arrested him on Aug. 23.

The August arrest wasn’t the first time Estep caught the attention of authorities, though. Police first arrested him on suspicion of rape in May 2021, ABC 15 reported. Prior to raping the teen girl in August, police had also arrested Estep two other times this year.

Why did it take so long for the alleged serial rapist to face punishment?

Despite his multiple arrests, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office had previously dropped the charges, citing a need for further investigation from Mesa police.

The office finally completed their indictment this week.

“From the beginning, this case has been an extremely high priority for me,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.

“I look forward to holding this defendant accountable based on evidence gathered in the ongoing investigations conducted by Mesa and Tempe Police Departments,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mountain rescue...

KTAR.com

Overheated hiker rescued off Deem Hills Park trail in north Phoenix

A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was rescued Sunday afternoon off the Deem Hills Circumference Trail in north Phoenix.

15 hours ago

An Arizona man suffered from multiple gunshots wounds while at a west Phoenix house party early Sun...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man injured, others detained after shots break out during west Phoenix house party

An Arizona man suffered from multiple gunshots wounds while at a west Phoenix house party early Sunday morning, officials said.

15 hours ago

Impaired driver killed man, drove away, Phoenix police say...

KTAR.com

Impaired driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in west Phoenix, police say

A man died after an impaired driver crashed into him in west Phoenix Sunday morning, officials said. She left the scene, police said.

15 hours ago

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Border Patrol rescues 2 people from mountain brushfire near Tucson

Arizona officials announced Thursday they had rescued a woman from a mountain brushfire near Tucson earlier this week.

15 hours ago

suspected jewelry thief detained by bystanders in Scottsdale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Brave bystanders detain jewelry thief in Old Town Scottsdale, police say

A group of brave bystanders detained a suspected jewelry thief in Old Town Scottsdale at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

15 hours ago

ADOT revealed the writers behind the future slogans...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT reveals 2 winners for its annual Safety Message Contest

ADOT revealed the two winners for its seventh annual Safety Message Contest Friday. Here are the two messages you'll see on Valley freeways.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Arizona man indicted on 20 counts of sexual assault, 10 other felonies