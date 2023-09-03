Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Arizona man pleads guilty to fraud, aggravated identify theft in federal court

Sep 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

Arizona man pleads guilty to aggravated identity theft, fraud...

(Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A former Arizona man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identify theft in federal court on Tuesday, authorities said.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said 55-year-old James McAuliffe took advantage of unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court records claim McAuliffe filed fraudulent applications for benefits with the Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.

RELATED STORIES

However, he didn’t use his own information — he stole other people’s data without their knowledge or consent, prosecutors said.

How did he commit the (alleged) aggravated identify theft?

McAuliffe allegedly applied for replacement drivers licenses in other people’s names. He then changed their mailing addresses and used those falsified licenses as proof of identification when filing fraudulent unemployment claims, authorities said.

“McAuliffe had the UI benefits loaded onto debit cards and wired into an account he opened in another person’s name and withdrew the funds at ATMs in Arizona,” prosecutors said.

When authorities arrested him, McAuliffe was living in Kansas, authorities said.

McAuliffe faces a maximum sentence of 20 years — along with a fine of $250,000,  the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said.

On the other hand, he could serve the mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison for his crimes, authorities said.

“McAuliffe stole benefits set aside by the federal government to assist American workers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Special Agent-in-Charge Jonathan Mellone said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to safeguard Department of Labor programs from those who seek to exploit them.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

person sets up caution tape near crime scene...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 closed in both directions in West Valley

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the West Valley as of 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. According to AZ DOT, it's due to police activity.

23 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

10-year-old pulled over for driving on SR 101, father charged

PHOENIX — A man is under arrest after police pulled over his 10-year-old son for driving him around Scottsdale on State Route 101. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it received a call at 3:38 p.m. on Saturday of a report of a child driving a red pickup truck weaving and speeding on SR-101 […]

23 hours ago

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizo...

Stephen Gugliociello

Metallica’s Sunday show postponed due to COVID-19 case

Metallica is postponing their Sunday show at State Farm Stadium due to COVID-19. The show is being rescheduled for Sept. 9.

23 hours ago

Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30, 2010. “Margar...

Associated Press

Singer, restaurateur and beach-bum icon: Jimmy Buffet dies at 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” has died.

23 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants more protections against e-cigarettes...

Serena O'Sullivan

AG Kris Mayes calls on FDA to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes

Attorney General Kris Mayes called on the FDA to install stronger youth protections against e-cigarettes Wednesday.

23 hours ago

Bill Richardson...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former New Mexico governor who helped free Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner dies

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who helped to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian detention, died Saturday.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Former Arizona man pleads guilty to fraud, aggravated identify theft in federal court