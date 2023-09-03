Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Almost 50 new homes available for sale in Buckeye near the I-10

Sep 3, 2023, 6:30 AM

New home community in Buckeye opens for sale...

Hopeful homeowners can tour a model house in the style above by visiting the community at 1678 S. 246th Lane in Buckeye. (Century Communities, Inc. Photo)

(Century Communities, Inc. Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A national homebuilder announced Friday it added a new home community to Village at Sundance in Buckeye.

Century Communities, Inc. said 49 homes are available for sale. These homes are part of “The Grove Collection.” These single-story homes come with modern features like the Century Home Connect smart home package, according to a Friday announcement.

“Buyers will appreciate community amenities like open greenbelts and trails, plus a community park with ramadas, a basketball court and a playground,” Century Communications said.

What does this new home community in Buckeye have to offer?

Visitors can also tour a model home in one of the community’s different styles. The home style open for touring is pictured above. There are two other single-story floor plans, though. The homes range from three- to four-bedroom plans.

They have two bathrooms, two bay garages and they measure up to 1,896 square feet, Century Communities said. The homes will sell in the $300K range.

The community at 1678 S. 246th Lane in Buckeye is close to Interstate 10 as well as shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreations activities, according to the announcement.

Hopeful homeowners can learn more about how to buy one of these homes online at Century Communities’ website.

