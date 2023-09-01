The Anaiah Walker case has made national headlines and now a man, once connected to the Valley teen, has been found guilty at trial.

“She was creative, she was super outgoing and she just, she was a bubble of light that was everything,” said Nackiya Yahudim, Anaiah’s sister.

‘It brings me a little bit of closure because I know it would have brought her closure.’

Sixteen-year-old Anaiah Walker was killed in 2020. Her body was found in a median along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. As the search for her killer continues three years later, we are learning more about her life before that. Anaiah’s older sister sat down with ABC15 on Thursday, telling us how Anaiah tragically became a victim of sex trafficking.

“The way she was traumatized by what she says took place,” said Anaiah’s sister.

