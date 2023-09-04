Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA IMMIGRATION NEWS

Thousands of Arizona migrants in limbo after freeze on DACA approvals

Sep 4, 2023, 5:00 AM

march for DACA...

Community members get ready to march toward the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Phoenix after hearing the DACA announcement. (Photo by Andrea Jaramillo/Cronkite News)

(Photo by Andrea Jaramillo/Cronkite News)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDRIA CULLEN | CRONKITE NEWS


WASHINGTON – Maria Benitez, who is undocumented, grew up with hopes of one day getting coverage under DACA, the 2012 program that protects migrants from deportation if they were brought here as children.

She says she qualifies. She applied. And then the government shut the door on her and thousands of others as part of the ongoing court challenges to the program.

That has left Benitez, 19, an Arizona State University student, feeling frustrated and worried, in addition to having to cope with added challenges to everyday life that being undocumented brings.

“You have to do things and sometimes you’re going to get nothing out of it. You have to work extra hard just to level up with everyone else,” she said. “It’s kind of just like waiting for a little miracle to help you get what you want.”

Benitez is not alone.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that there are more than 1.1 million undocumented individuals in the U.S. eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protection – 44,000 in the state of Arizona. But fewer than half that number actually have DACA protection, according to the latest data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Benitez is one of an estimated 22,000 DACA-eligible residents without coverage in Arizona, a state where undocumented individuals cannot get a professional license, among other disadvantages. Benitez said that has led her to repeatedly change her college major.

“I know that regardless of the education I get it’s going to be really hard to get a job in this, so it took a lot of time for me to finally convince myself,” she said.

Despite that harsh reality, DACA advocates like Jose Patiño, vice president of education and external affairs of Aliento, say they encourage students like Maria to get an education if it’s financially possible.

“It is a challenge and it is a personal one. And I understand when people who have very strong grades decide not to go to college because of it,” said Patiño, a DACA recipient himself. “But I also tell them you are really just investing in yourself. The number one thing to do is always invest in your education.”

While the Department of Homeland Security stopped processing first-time DACA applications in October 2022, those who have coverage are still able to apply for renewal. But the overall number of people in the program is steadily shrinking.

According to USCIS, there were 589,660 DACA recipients on Sept. 30, 2022. That number fell to 580,310 on Dec. 30 and fell again to 578,680 on March 31, the most recent date for which numbers are available.

For Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Tucson, there’s an obvious solution.

“We need a law, it needs to be codified, and until that happens this back and forth, uncertainty, no certainty, is going to continue and that’s very very sad,” Grijalva said recently.

Benitez says not having DACA has left her feeling like she can’t ever fully stretch her legs, living in constant worry of family separation. But while she is unsure of what her future will hold, she remains hopeful that one day that fear will be no more.

“That’s kind of what my life is based on. You just have to take the leap and hope that in the end it will work out,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Immigration News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Mike Broomhead reacts to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s update on U.S.-Mexico boarder security

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s update on President Joe Biden and the United States-Mexico boarder security. Mike Broomhead reacts. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

A family of five claiming to be from Guatemala and a man stating he was from Peru, in pink shirt, w...

Associated Press

Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges

Suddenly, the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which oversees the area, in July became the busiest sector along the U.S-Mexico border for the first time since 2008.

3 days ago

File photo headshots of Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema. Arizona's U.S. senators aren't happy about h...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Sinema, Kelly accuse Biden administration of misallocating border funds

Arizona's U.S. senators aren't happy about how the Biden administration is spending $800 million in funding earmarked for a new border support program.

17 days ago

funding going to police departments to combat crimes related to the border...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Hobbs allocates $3.2M to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced $3.2 million in funding is heading to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes. 

27 days ago

hobbs stands with other officials prior to announcing border security and broadband funding...

KTAR.com

Southern Arizona county to get $50M for border security, broadband projects

Nearly $50 million in funding is heading toward a southern Arizona county to use for border security and broadband expansion projects.

2 months ago

child migrant death from heat related medical issues in june 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

9-year-old migrant dies of organ failure near Mesa after crossing into the U.S.

Traveling on foot during sweltering summer heat waves can be fatal. A June 15 child migrant death revealed just how dangerous it is.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Thousands of Arizona migrants in limbo after freeze on DACA approvals