State Route 51 reopens in both directions after law enforcement incident

Aug 30, 2023, 6:22 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

(Arizona DOT photo)...

(Arizona DOT photo)

(Arizona DOT photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — State Route 51 has reopened in both directions in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a law enforcement incident near McDowell Road in the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes were closed at Thomas Road.

ADOT originally posted a photo of a vehicle blocking the center lane on the northbound side that eventually stopped all traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect some residual delays.

