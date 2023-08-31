State Route 51 reopens in both directions after law enforcement incident
Aug 30, 2023, 6:22 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm
(Arizona DOT photo)
PHOENIX — State Route 51 has reopened in both directions in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure was due to a law enforcement incident near McDowell Road in the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes were closed at Thomas Road.
ADOT originally posted a photo of a vehicle blocking the center lane on the northbound side that eventually stopped all traffic.
Motorists are advised to expect some residual delays.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.