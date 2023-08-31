PHOENIX — State Route 51 has reopened in both directions in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a law enforcement incident near McDowell Road in the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes were closed at Thomas Road.

ADOT originally posted a photo of a vehicle blocking the center lane on the northbound side that eventually stopped all traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect some residual delays.

