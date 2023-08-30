PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society was chosen to receive a $10,000 grant to help local senior dogs.

AHS was one of 78 animal welfare groups to be given the money from The Grey Muzzle Organization. Winners received more than $750,000 in grant money to save or improve the lives of senior dogs in their communities, according to AHS.

Through AHS’ Bridge the Gap program, the grant will help dozens of pet owners in need of monetary assistance to ensure their senior dogs get proper veterinary care, AHS said.

“This grant will help AHS provide owned senior dogs like Kiana the veterinary care they need to remain with their families,” Lindsay La Pre, pet resource manager at AHS, said in the press release.

“AHS is dedicated to helping both pets and people and are so grateful to The Grey Muzzle Organization for their support in giving pet owners a helping hand in caring for their senior furry family members.”

The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants over the last 14 years.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Arizona Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Lisa Lunghofer, executive director for The Grey Muzzle Organization, said in a press release.

“Many senior dogs in the Valley are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of AHS.”

