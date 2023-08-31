Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sustainable townhomes open in Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia

Aug 31, 2023, 4:15 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

front of Willow 38 townhome in Arcadia doorbell to Willow 38 townhomes entry way to Willow 38 townhome kitchen with breakfast bar at Willow 38 staircase standing closet at Arcadia townhome office bedroom at Willow 38 sliding door at Willow 38 patio at Willow 38

PHOENIX — A new sustainable community in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia recently welcomed its first residents.

Willow 38, a MEB Management Services townhome community, is located at 40th Street and Indian School Road.

The community offers three unique floor plans to choose from that total over 2,000 square feet each, with 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the company said in a press release.

Additionally, residents have the ability to secure touchless door locks, control the thermostat and stoves, view the Ring doorbell camera and detects leaks, all from their smartphones, the release said. Each garage has also been prewired to have individual EV charger capabilities.

Residents also have access to a range of amenities, including a sun deck, hot tub, BBQ grills, a dog park, fenced backyards and 10-foot ceilings.

RELATED STORIES

“There is a growing need for larger townhomes with eco-friendly finishes in Phoenix,” Nicole Mease, asset director of MEB Management Services, said in a press release.

“With more residents desiring sustainability along with top-of-the-line details and expansive space, Willow 38 will not only meet the needs of its residents but encourage more multifamily communities across the Valley to offer the same.”

Other notable amenities include proximity to the Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon hiking trail.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

dementia friendly space...

Associated Press

Some US airports strive to make flying more inclusive for those with dementia

From Phoenix to Kansas City, Missouri, airports have incorporated special lanyards, a quiet room and even a simulation center where caretakers and those with dementia can learn about flying or get a refresher.

7 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs partners with Phoenix company for lower priced medications

A virtual wellness company based in Phoenix just got the green light from a company founded by a famous "Shark Tank" judge.

7 hours ago

Spine image...

Brandon Gray

Glendale hospital enhances spinal fusion procedures with GPS-guided robotic arm

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus has expanded its surgical robots with the addition of a GPS-guided robotic arm for spinal procedures. 

7 hours ago

pedestrian car crash in North Phoenix cop car...

Wills Rice

Phoenix detectives arrest 3 in adult abuse case at hospital

Phoenix detectives arrested three adults on Wednesday for their involvement in the abuse of an adult quadriplegic patient at a hospital.

7 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)...

Wills Rice

Northbound Interstate 17 lanes reopens near Bethany Home Road

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened near Bethany Home Road after a crash shut it down Wednesday night.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)...

Wills Rice

Juvenile male shot walking home from school in Mesa

A juvenile male was shot in the shoulder walking home with his friends from school in Mesa on Wednesday, authorities said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Sustainable townhomes open in Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia