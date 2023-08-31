Sustainable townhomes open in Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia

PHOENIX — A new sustainable community in the Phoenix neighborhood of Arcadia recently welcomed its first residents.

Willow 38, a MEB Management Services townhome community, is located at 40th Street and Indian School Road.

The community offers three unique floor plans to choose from that total over 2,000 square feet each, with 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the company said in a press release.

Additionally, residents have the ability to secure touchless door locks, control the thermostat and stoves, view the Ring doorbell camera and detects leaks, all from their smartphones, the release said. Each garage has also been prewired to have individual EV charger capabilities.

Residents also have access to a range of amenities, including a sun deck, hot tub, BBQ grills, a dog park, fenced backyards and 10-foot ceilings.

“There is a growing need for larger townhomes with eco-friendly finishes in Phoenix,” Nicole Mease, asset director of MEB Management Services, said in a press release.

“With more residents desiring sustainability along with top-of-the-line details and expansive space, Willow 38 will not only meet the needs of its residents but encourage more multifamily communities across the Valley to offer the same.”

Other notable amenities include proximity to the Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon hiking trail.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.