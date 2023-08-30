Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect evading trooper on Loop 101 in Scottsdale crashes into 6 vehicles

Aug 30, 2023, 6:15 AM | Updated: 7:08 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Multiple people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a driver attempting to evade a trooper traveled the wrong way on a Scottsdale freeway, crashing into six vehicles.

The incident started around 4:20 p.m. on northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway near Chaparral Road when a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly made a traffic violation, Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Sgt. Eric Andrews told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The vehicle continued to drive along Loop 101 for 2 miles, during which signs of reckless behavior were displayed, DPS said.

“To end the pursuit in the trooper’s perceived risk to the motoring public around them, the trooper was able to conduct a PIT maneuver on that suspect vehicle,” Andrews said.

“After spinning, the suspect vehicle actually came to a stop facing the wrong way. The suspect then decided to continue to flee, this time traveling the wrong way, going southbound in the northbound lanes.”

The vehicle crashed into six other vehicles after driving for about 2 miles, DPS said.

Those involved in the crashes, including the suspect and passenger in the vehicle, sustained injuries ranging from minor to very serious.

No troopers were injured as a result of the incident.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this report.

