NB Loop 101 reopens in Scottsdale after wrong-way crash shut it down

Aug 29, 2023, 5:04 PM | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 5:32 am

Loop 101 crash at Chapparal Road. (Arizona Department of Public Transportation)...

Loop 101 crash at Chapparal Road. (Arizona Department of Public Transportation)

(Arizona Department of Public Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale has reopened after a wrong-way crash on Tuesday afternoon shut it down for several hours.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the freeway at Chaparral Road around 4:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at McDonald Drive.

Heavy delays also impacted southbound traffic. However, the backup cleared on the Loop 101 southbound lanes at around 7 p.m., ADOT said.

