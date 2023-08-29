Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria police chief to retire, nationwide search to begin for replacement

Aug 29, 2023, 3:00 PM

Peoria Police Chief Art Miller...

Peoria police chief Art Miller announce his plan to retire after five years on the job. (City of Peoria)

(City of Peoria)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department will begin its search for a new leader as current chief Art Miller announced his retirement this week.

For the last five years, Miller has been in the position and city officials said he will remain on duty until his replacement is hired and sworn into office.

“To the amazing men and women of the Peoria Police Department, I share my sincere gratitude for my time serving with you,” Miller said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Working with you, and for you, made my tenure here an enjoyable and fulfilling, experience. I will miss our professional camaraderie, which has allowed us to achieve so much together.”

Miller had been chief of the South Pasadena, California, police department where he served in the role since 2013 prior to joining Peoria in 2018.

He spent most of his over 30-year law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department where he was a pioneer for an LGBT outreach program.

A nationwide search for the new police chief will start Wednesday.

The selection process will include in-person interviews, meet with leadership, department staff and the community, are planned for mid-October.

“This is a very important position for our community and I commit to a thorough and public process in recruiting our next police chief,” City Manager Henry Darwin said in the press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Man hospitalized after being shot near Phoenix intersection

Phoenix police are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday afternoon near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

18 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police Department cruiser and police tape. A motorcyclist was killed in a col...

KTAR.com

Chandler PD: Arizona woman dies after stabbing a man in an apartment complex

A Sunday Chandler stabbing ended in death after the victim shot the attacker, according to the Chandler Police Department.

18 hours ago

Loop 101 crash at Chapparal Road. (Arizona Department of Public Transportation)...

KTAR.com

ADOT: Northbound Loop 101 lanes closed due to crash in Scottsdale

A crash has closed the northbound lanes of Loop 101 Tuesday afternoon at Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. Southbound lanes are unaffected.

18 hours ago

From left: Keola Wimbish and Chloe Sergent (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)...

KTAR.com

Couple sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusing 10-year-old at Phoenix home

A couple was sentenced to prison for the abuse and neglect of a 10-year-old child in April 2022 at a Phoenix home.

18 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks daily heat record, inches closer to all-time 110-degree mark

A daily heat record was set in Phoenix on Tuesday, inching the city closer to setting the all-time mark for 110-degree days in a year.

18 hours ago

Zachary Sumrall...

KTAR.com

Son accused of fatally shooting parents in Peoria home, police say

Peoria police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Jomax Road and 83rd Avenue. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Peoria police chief to retire, nationwide search to begin for replacement