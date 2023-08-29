PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department will begin its search for a new leader as current chief Art Miller announced his retirement this week.

For the last five years, Miller has been in the position and city officials said he will remain on duty until his replacement is hired and sworn into office.

“To the amazing men and women of the Peoria Police Department, I share my sincere gratitude for my time serving with you,” Miller said in a press release.

“Working with you, and for you, made my tenure here an enjoyable and fulfilling, experience. I will miss our professional camaraderie, which has allowed us to achieve so much together.”

Miller had been chief of the South Pasadena, California, police department where he served in the role since 2013 prior to joining Peoria in 2018.

He spent most of his over 30-year law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department where he was a pioneer for an LGBT outreach program.

A nationwide search for the new police chief will start Wednesday.

The selection process will include in-person interviews, meet with leadership, department staff and the community, are planned for mid-October.

“This is a very important position for our community and I commit to a thorough and public process in recruiting our next police chief,” City Manager Henry Darwin said in the press release.

