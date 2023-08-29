PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple was sentenced to prison for abusing and neglecting a 10-year-old child last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The child’s mother, 27-year-old Chloe Sergent, and stepfather, Keola Wimbish, were both sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years of supervised probation following their release.

Sergent pled guilty to one count of child abuse and one count of attempt to commit child abuse while Wimbish pled to one count of child abuse and two counts of attempt to commit child abuse.

Wimbish lived with Sergent at the time of the abuse with the victim and two other children at a home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

They were arrested in April 2022 after a family member of the children reported the abuse, authorities said.

“The abuse this child suffered at the hands of the people who were supposed to love and care for her is horrific,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“I’m particularly grateful to this young victim who was willing to bravely tell her story. Thanks to the intervention of a caring relative, thorough investigation by police, and hard work by MCAO prosecutors, justice was done.”

