2 arrested in Glendale after vehicle pursuit involving police

PHOENIX — Two out-of-state visitors were arrested in Glendale for leading police on a pursuit Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing debit cards and cashing forged checks, authorities said.

The incident started around 3:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive when police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a license plate reported as stolen, according to arrest documents from the Glendale Police Department.

Instead of the vehicle coming to a stop, a pursuit ensued with marked and unmarked police vehicles searching for the driver, police said.

A short time after, the vehicle came to a stop and Rachel Arnick was seen moving from the driver’s seat of the vehicle to the passenger side, while Elijah Parker was seen getting into the driver’s side, police said.

Parker drove the vehicle to a parking lot that was out of sight of marked police cars, where he then removed the license plate, police said. He got back into the vehicle and drove, while he was followed by an unmarked car.

Police eventually lost track of the suspects and initiated a helicopter to follow the vehicle. When Parker pulled into a parking lot, Arnick was seen exiting the vehicle and surrendered to police.

Parker reached high speeds while driving, ran red lights and in the wrong direction while continuing to evade police.

A short time after, Parker allegedly ran a red light, which caused a multivehicle collision and his car to stop working, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.

Parker faces multiple charges, including forgery, criminal damage and theft, while Arnick faces multiple counts of forgery.

