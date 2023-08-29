Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 arrested in Glendale after vehicle pursuit involving police

Aug 29, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:29 am

two people arrested in Maricopa County...

Elijah Parker and Rachel Arnick. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two out-of-state visitors were arrested in Glendale for leading police on a pursuit Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing debit cards and cashing forged checks, authorities said.

The incident started around 3:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive when police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a license plate reported as stolen, according to arrest documents from the Glendale Police Department.

Instead of the vehicle coming to a stop, a pursuit ensued with marked and unmarked police vehicles searching for the driver, police said.

A short time after, the vehicle came to a stop and Rachel Arnick was seen moving from the driver’s seat of the vehicle to the passenger side, while Elijah Parker was seen getting into the driver’s side, police said.

Parker drove the vehicle to a parking lot that was out of sight of marked police cars, where he then removed the license plate, police said. He got back into the vehicle and drove, while he was followed by an unmarked car.

RELATED STORIES

Police eventually lost track of the suspects and initiated a helicopter to follow the vehicle. When Parker pulled into a parking lot, Arnick was seen exiting the vehicle and surrendered to police.

Parker reached high speeds while driving, ran red lights and in the wrong direction while continuing to evade police.

A short time after, Parker allegedly ran a red light, which caused a multivehicle collision and his car to stop working, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.

Parker faces multiple charges, including forgery, criminal damage and theft, while Arnick faces multiple counts of forgery.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo of Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Feb. 28, 2023. Ciscom...

KTAR Video

Watch: Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani discusses border, shutdown, Trump indictment

U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona joins KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday to discuss a host of hot-button topics.

11 hours ago

Road closed sign on dirt...

KTAR.com

US 93 near Wickenburg reopens after crash shut it down for hours

U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed for several hours because of a crash involving two semi trucks.

11 hours ago

North Mountain Rescue...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Fire stresses hydration after 2 hikers rescued off mountains

Two hikers were rescued from mountains over the weekend in the Valley and firefighters urging hikers to stay hydrated.

11 hours ago

Firefighters attack blaze at north Phoenix home on Aug. 28, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

8 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in north Phoenix

Eight people and three dogs were displaced after a house fire Monday morning at a neighborhood in north Phoenix.

11 hours ago

Copper Sky Park (Wild West Music Festival Facebook photo)...

Wills Rice

Nelly, Flo Rida headline Maricopa’s Wild West Music Festival

The Wild West Music Festival is returning to Maricopa from Oct. 13-15 for a weekend full of diverse tunes for all music lovers.

11 hours ago

(Via Linda Behavioral Hospital photo)...

Wills Rice

Scottsdale hospital to offer new military mental health program

Via Linda Behavioral Hospital in Scottsdale and HonorHealth partnered to announce a new military mental health program.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

2 arrested in Glendale after vehicle pursuit involving police