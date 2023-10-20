PHOENIX — Rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced a new date for his Phoenix show that was postponed over the summer because of extreme heat.

The Final Lap Tour, with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, will arrive at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on March 3, 2024, after a sixth-month delay.

50 Cent put his Phoenix visit on hold a day before the scheduled Aug. 29 date, citing potentially dangerous heat. The temperature in Phoenix ended up reaching 116 degrees on what would have been the day of the show.

Previously purchased tickets are valid for the reschedule concert, and seats remain available.

50 Cent was the second performer to postpone a summer concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, a large outdoor venue in west Phoenix.

Disturbed was setting up for its July 22 concert when its equipment failed in the extreme heat. The metal band later rescheduled the appearance for March 2.

What are 50 Cent’s best-known songs?

50 Cent soared to fame with his 2003 debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” which featured the smash “In Da Club.”.

He then released other popular hits, such as “Candy Shop,” “Just A Lil Bit” and “Disco Inferno.”

The last time the rapper performed in the Valley was in 2016 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, according to Setlist.fm.

This an updated version of a story originally published Aug. 28, 2023.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.