Valley Partnership selects local advocacy group for 2023 community project

Aug 30, 2023, 8:00 PM

(A New Leaf screenshot)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


PHOENIX — Valley Partnership selected A New Leaf, an advocacy group centered around responsible development, as its 2023 community project.

Valley Partnership has given back to the Valley with an annual community project for more than 30 years.

The goal was to create a hybrid project to raise $25,000 that Valley Partnership will match.

“Each year, Valley Partnership selects a local non-profit organization that is in need of capital improvements,” President and CEO of Valley Partnership Clark Princell said in a press release.

“These facility improvements donated and constructed by our members have totaled more than $4.5 million over the past 35 years. A New Leaf is an incredible organization that is providing critical services to individuals, children, and families. We look forward to working with A New Leaf and helping the organization expand its impact.”

There will be a Community Project Day of Action with volunteers on site to work on facility improvements and create a community space at the East Valley Men’s Center near Loop 202 and McKellips Road.

A New Leaf was founded in 1971 and helps families, children and adults overcome any challenges they face. The men’s center is a 110-bed homeless shelter, serving more than 500 men each year, including veterans, who are struggling to overcome homelessness and instability, according to the press release.

“We are honored to be selected as the Valley Partnership Community Project awardee for 2023,” New Leaf CEO Michael Hughes said in the release.

“We would not be able to serve the members of our community without the philanthropy of organizations such as Valley Partnership. Our mission is to help families, children, and adults in our community facing challenges of all kinds. The improvements to the East Valley Men’s Center will allow us to further this mission and better serve the residents of the center.”

The Valley Partnership Community Project Day of Action will be held on Dec. 2.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

