Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale hospital to offer new military mental health program

Aug 29, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Via Linda Behavioral Hospital photo)...

(Via Linda Behavioral Hospital photo)

(Via Linda Behavioral Hospital photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Via Linda Behavioral Hospital in Scottsdale and HonorHealth partnered to announce a new military mental health program.

The Patriot Support Program opened on Monday and helps address the need for high-quality behavioral health services for military members and includes a 20-bed unit dedicated for active-duty US Armed Forces, US Reserve and National Guard members.

All providers and staff have completed special military culture training and possess prior military experience or experience with military populations, according to a press release.

The program aims to aid military members as suicide rates among active-duty members have been increasing at an alarming pace in recent years. National Guard members and reservists have been deployed more often than ever before, which can pose significant challenges for military families, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES

The Patriot Support Program’s inception was a joint effort between Universal Health Services, Inc., the Mayor of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, public officials and the military.

Hopeful patients can schedule an assessment online, call 480-476-7000 or visit the location located off Pima Road and Loop 101.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Road closed sign on dirt...

KTAR.com

US 93 near Wickenburg closed in both directions; trucker injured following crash

U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg was closed in both directions Tuesday morning following a crash involving two semi trucks. 

7 hours ago

North Mountain Rescue...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Fire stresses hydration after 2 hikers rescued off mountains

Two hikers were rescued from mountains over the weekend in the Valley and firefighters urging hikers to stay hydrated.

7 hours ago

Firefighters attack blaze at north Phoenix home on Aug. 28, 2023. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

8 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in north Phoenix

Eight people and three dogs were displaced after a house fire Monday morning at a neighborhood in north Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Copper Sky Park (Wild West Music Festival Facebook photo)...

Wills Rice

Nelly, Flo Rida headline Maricopa’s Wild West Music Festival

The Wild West Music Festival is returning to Maricopa from Oct. 13-15 for a weekend full of diverse tunes for all music lovers.

7 hours ago

50 Cent performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Hou...

Wills Rice

50 Cent postpones Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat

Rapper Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent, announced his stop on Tuesday in Phoenix for his tour is postponed due to extreme heat.

1 day ago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour stop Phoenix December...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour to stop in Phoenix this December

Holiday lovers who want to rock out to Christmas songs will soon be able to buy tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour's Phoenix stop.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Scottsdale hospital to offer new military mental health program