Scottsdale hospital to offer new military mental health program

PHOENIX — Via Linda Behavioral Hospital in Scottsdale and HonorHealth partnered to announce a new military mental health program.

The Patriot Support Program opened on Monday and helps address the need for high-quality behavioral health services for military members and includes a 20-bed unit dedicated for active-duty US Armed Forces, US Reserve and National Guard members.

All providers and staff have completed special military culture training and possess prior military experience or experience with military populations, according to a press release.

The program aims to aid military members as suicide rates among active-duty members have been increasing at an alarming pace in recent years. National Guard members and reservists have been deployed more often than ever before, which can pose significant challenges for military families, according to the release.

The Patriot Support Program’s inception was a joint effort between Universal Health Services, Inc., the Mayor of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, public officials and the military.

Hopeful patients can schedule an assessment online, call 480-476-7000 or visit the location located off Pima Road and Loop 101.

