Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Life insurance is not a baby step

Aug 29, 2023, 1:00 PM

Man holds baby in loving manner...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I just discovered you and your teachings a couple of weeks ago. I’m already on Baby Step 2, and I was wondering if I should buy life insurance now or wait until I’ve finished paying off debt. I’m single with no children, and I owe asuelen.ri total of $44,700. I have a $25,000 company-funded life insurance policy through my employer. What do you think I should do?

— Elizabeth

Dear Elizabeth,

If you have a life insurance need, it’s not a Baby Step. It’s a necessity in your budget and something you need to put in place as soon as possible. But from what you’ve told me, you don’t have a great need for life insurance at this point. No one, except you, is depending on your income, and the $25,000 policy you have through your employer is more than enough to take care of any final expenses if something happened to you.

The main purpose of life insurance is to take care of those you leave behind when you die. If someone is financially dependent on your income, I recommend having 10 to 12 times your annual income wrapped up in a good level term life insurance policy. That means if you make $80,000 a year, you should have a policy worth anywhere from $800,000 to $960,000.

If I were you, I wouldn’t buy another life insurance policy at all right now. If you get married or have kids somewhere down the road, then buy it immediately. In that case, both you and your spouse should have 15- to 20-year level term policies of 10 to 12 times your individual incomes.

And never buy anything except level term life insurance. The reason? That covers you until you’re out of debt—should a spouse bring some into the picture—and the two of you have so much cash piled up that you don’t need to pay for a life insurance policy anymore. It’s called being self-insured, and that’s a great place to be.

Good question, Elizabeth!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

older lady looking through book in a room...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Here are some tips to take care of mom

A lot of questions arise when our parents get older, but among the biggest things to tackle is finances - here are tips to help.

8 days ago

people gathered at a table for presumably a meeting...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Revoke his get-out-of-jail-free card

Grace and mercy mean you love someone enough to approach them about their misbehavior, even if they are family and a part of your business.

10 days ago

pencil with words "love to learn" on it...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: A degree isn’t power, knowledge is power

In this week's letter from Dave Ramsey, he discusses the benefits and power to always prioritizing further one's education.

15 days ago

piggy bank, house and house plans...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Tips for saving are more of a guideline, not a rule

The advice "spend no more than 25% of your take-home pay on housing" is more of a guideline than a rule.

22 days ago

couple sits at table...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: You need a better plan to prepare for the long-term

Sometimes, we find ourselves wanting to skip important steps, even if we know it isn't beneficial long-term. Dave Ramsey says you need a better plan.

29 days ago

couple touches hands as they're having discussion at the table...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Love them enough to teach them well

When it comes to your children, love them enough to teach them valuable, life-long lessons that they will always carry with them.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Dave Ramsey says: Life insurance is not a baby step