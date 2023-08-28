PHOENIX — High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill became the latest company to announce plans to open a new location in Goodyear’s future downtown area.

The seafood spot is projected to open near McDowell Road and Goodyear Way in fall 2024.

“This announcement is huge, and we are very excited that High Tide has chosen Goodyear for its expansion to the West Valley,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a press release.

“Our residents have made it very clear that they want a variety of dining options, and High Tide has a reputation for providing a high-quality dining experience that is both delicious and memorable.”

The company is known for its exuberant menu, which includes a seafood tower, King crab, oysters, mussels and more.

High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill will have a private and open dining room, which will have the ability to accommodate business, graduation, birthday and other events.

There is one other High Tide location in Arizona, which is located in Gilbert at Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive.

Other restaurants set to open in Goodyear’s downtown area include Copper & Sage, The Yard Milkshake Bar, F45 Training and Shake Shack.

