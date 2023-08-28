PHOENIX — Leaders of the the Phoenix Esplanade renovation project announced a partnership with DMK Restaurants in a Friday press release.

The Esplanade office campus near Camelback Road and 24th Street is a hub of professional services. Many top real estate and legal tenants work in the area.

Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE, Merrill Lynch, UBS Financial and Gallagher & Kennedy have all set up shop in the area.

The campus is undergoing a $45 million renovation and redevelopment. Leaders say it should be complete by June 2024.

DMK Restaurants, led by David Morton of the Morton’s Steakhouse family, will be the upgraded facility’s hospitality and culinary provider.

What should you know about DMK Restaurants at the Phoenix Esplanade?

“Phoenix has been on our wish list for a long time,” DMK Restaurants Founder David Morton said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be adding to the amenities and services at the Esplanade.”

Founded in 2009, DMK Restaurants also partners with the Chicago Bears, Morgan Stanley and Virgin Hotels.

DMK’s scope at the Esplanade includes a full-service restaurant and bar, along with a grab-and-go coffee shop and a marketplace. It will also introduce an enhanced reservation system, which will allow tenants to order items directly to their offices throughout the campus.

The restaurant will feature all-day dining options as well as Phoenix’s first listening room, which will integrate state-of-the-art sound with customizable menus.

Liquor lockers will also be available, offering tenants the option to store personal collections. A private dining room will provide guests with the option to host groups for social gatherings, special occasions, and business meetings.

As an additional option to tenants and visitors, the grab-and-go coffee shop and marketplace will offer artisanal coffees, gourmet iced teas, locally prepared pastries, freshly prepared sandwiches and sandwiches, gourmet snacks and sushi.

