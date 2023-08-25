Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix named to prestigious collection before opening

Aug 25, 2023, 4:00 PM

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Global Ambassador luxury hotel in Phoenix is slated to open in mid-November after a decade in the making and was recently named to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection.

The hotel sits at The Grove near 44th Street and Camelback Road and is owned and operated by local restauranteur and developer Sam Fox.

“Being part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection is an incredible honor for The Global Ambassador,” Fox said in a press release.

“To find ourselves counted among the very hotels that have consistently ranked as personal favorites of mine is a meaningful milestone and one that has been aspirational for us. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing unrivaled luxury and service, and we are excited to join this group of properties worldwide.”

The Global Ambassador will have 141 guest rooms that feature oak hardwood flooring, luxurious fabric wallcoverings, custom walnut millwork, Waterworks bathroom fixtures and impressive mini bar as well as a private Juliet Balcony overlooking Camelback Mountain and the serene Arizona landscape, according to the release.

Aside from the rooms, the hotel will offer five original restaurants that have taken French, Mediterranean, Mexican and Peruvian inspiration, spotlighting some of his favorite flavors and dishes from cultures around the world.

There will be the state’s first of its kind members-only club, the Global Ambassador Club. Members will have access to various exclusive services and private restaurant The Grill.

The Global Ambassador was designed by Fox, as well as Judith Testani from Testani Design Troupe.

The hotel will have rooms available starting at $650 a night in mid-October for stays in early December.

