Shake Shack to open in Goodyear’s future downtown

PHOENIX — Shake Shack recently announced plans to open a location in Goodyear’s future downtown area.

The burger and frozen custard joint is set to open its doors at GSQ near 150th Drive and McDowell Road. An opening date has not been announced.

“We want to be your next modern day, roadside burger stand,” Derek Tiritilli, general manager at Shake Shack in Phoenix Uptown Plaza, said in a press release. “We do great things for our communities, and we can’t wait to see you Goodyear.”

A leader at Globe Corporation, a family business that has owned the land where GSQ will be since 1970, called Shake Shack’s high-quality, upscale approach to the fast-casual segment a winning strategy.

“The amenities in our GSQ mixed-use project are a critical component to creating the new downtown for the city of Goodyear,” Globe Corporation Chief Financial Officer Mike Olsen said. “For good reason, we have been very selective about who we are bringing to the project.”

Goodyear’s Mayor Joe Pizzillo said the Shake Shack announcement is a a preview for what else is to come.

Other restaurants coming to the GSQ area include The Yard Milkshake Bar, F45 Training and Copper & Sage Gastropub.

Shake Shack currently has five locations in the Valley, including Scottsdale, Phoenix and Gilbert.

The company has more than 300 locations in the U.S. and more than 160 international locations.

