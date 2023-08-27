Panda Express pledges nearly $15 million to Phoenix Children’s

PHOENIX — Panda Express announced on Wednesday a nearly $15 million pledge to Phoenix Children’s, supporting the hospital’s mission to provide the best health care for children and their families.

The $14.8 million, 10-year pledge will go toward programs that support educating hospital staff, patient care and complex care cases.

“Panda Express has proven their commitment to this community time and time again,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s, said in a press release.

“When we were deeply in need in 2020, they stepped up to the plate and not only continued their support but increased it. The impact of this pledge will be felt indefinitely at Phoenix Children’s by patients, staff and families, leaving a true lasting legacy.”

The company also participated in the unveiling of the Panda Cares Center of Hope playroom at the hospital’s main campus.

“Children are our future, and through this partnership and curriculum designed to give children the strength to thrive, we will bring smile and hope to communities nationwide,” Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group, said in the release.

Panda Express has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, such as Phoenix Children’s, since 2007.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.