PHOENIX – Chandler’s city council announced a new sustainability-focused partnership with ASU on Thursday.

The Project Cities Program will connect ASU students and faculty with community partners who are facing sustainability-related challenges, the city said in a press release.

The city solidified its partnership by authorizing a Master Intergovernmental Agreement, or IGA, with the Arizona Board of Regents, the city said.

The city authorized the agreement on behalf of ASU, the announcement said.

How will the Project Cities Program impact Chandler?

Essentially, this university-community program will help students research different issues within the city of Chandler. The program will help students and staff gain real-world experience. Better yet, they might be able to inspire positive change.

“At the end of each semester, students will present their innovative solutions, designs, recommendations and strategies to city staff,” the release said.

City staff may use those ideas to move sustainability efforts forward.

When will the project start?

The first potential collaboration through the Project Cities Program could connect a class with ASU’s sustainability school with five of Chandler’s parks, the announcement said.

Students would study how people use the parks to better understand how they’re being used.

Other projects could enable students to help with public engagement, sustainability master planning and community placemaking, the release said. Students could also help with solar and LED lighting for affordable housing, as well as planning amenities and historic sites.

This agreement has a five-year term, the city said. Specific projects will be funded through department operating budgets.

