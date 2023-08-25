PHOENIX — Four Valley freeways are set to have closures this weekend, including Interstate 10 in the East Valley and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

What are the weekend freeway closures?

Westbound I-10 will be closed from Loop 202 to U.S. 60 in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 in Chandler and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard will be closed.

In north Phoenix, I-17 will be closed from Northern Avenue to Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound State Route 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

The westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

In the far north Valley, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for overhead sign work.

What are the other restrictions?

In Phoenix, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from 27th Avenue to I-17 at the Stack interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for bridge work.

The eastbound I-10 ramps to I-17 and eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st, 43rd and 35th avenues will be closed.

