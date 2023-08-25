Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-10 in East Valley, I-17 in north Phoenix among 4 Valley freeways to have weekend closures

Aug 25, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Four Valley freeways are set to have closures this weekend, including Interstate 10 in the East Valley and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

What are the weekend freeway closures?

Westbound I-10 will be closed from Loop 202 to U.S. 60 in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 in Chandler and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard will be closed.

RELATED STORIES

In north Phoenix, I-17 will be closed from Northern Avenue to Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound State Route 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

The westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

In the far north Valley, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed from Lake Pleasant Parkway to I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for overhead sign work.

What are the other restrictions?

In Phoenix, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from 27th Avenue to I-17 at the Stack interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for bridge work.

The eastbound I-10 ramps to I-17 and eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st, 43rd and 35th avenues will be closed.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

artists and dbacks player...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 25-27

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man accused of assaulting Scottsdale police officers following domestic disturbance call

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a pair of Scottsdale police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday night, authorities said.

1 day ago

General Motors announced it will close its computer center in Chandler, Arizona, in October 2023....

Associated Press

General Motors closing Chandler tech center, wiping out nearly 1,000 jobs

General Motors says it will close a large computer center near Phoenix at the end of October, eliminating 940 jobs.

1 day ago

(Google Maps Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Student at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa arrested after bringing gun on campus

A student at Mesa's Desert Ridge High School was arrested Thursday after bringing a gun on to campus, authorities said.

1 day ago

Elijah Penunuri (Phoenix Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive delay

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 19-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive delay.

1 day ago

Palo Verde East. (ASU Housing Photo)...

KTAR.com

Hundreds of Arizona State students displaced after fire at Palo Verde East dorm in Tempe

Hundreds of Arizona State University students will be temporarily displaced after a fire broke out at the Palo Verde East residence hall in Tempe on Thursday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

I-10 in East Valley, I-17 in north Phoenix among 4 Valley freeways to have weekend closures