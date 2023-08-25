Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 25-27

Aug 25, 2023, 4:05 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Marca MP
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
  • Summer Jam
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
  • Junior H
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

Glendale

  • Zach Bryan
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
  • Christian Nodal
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
Gilbert

