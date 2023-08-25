Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 25-27
Aug 25, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
- Marca MP
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Summer Jam
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Junior H
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Zach Bryan
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Christian Nodal
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
