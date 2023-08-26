Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Developer to break ground on 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in West Valley

Aug 26, 2023, 5:45 AM

(Silver Creek Development Rendering)...

(Silver Creek Development Rendering)

(Silver Creek Development Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A developer will break ground on a 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in the West Valley next month.

Scottsdale-based Silver Creek Development and Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group will begin construction on the El Mirage Commerce Center in September.

The building, located along El Mirage Road between Peoria and Olive avenues, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

“There is a high demand for this space among the many vendors and suppliers that will be relocating to service the TSMC plant anticipated to commence production in 2025,” Bob Micera, Silver Creek Development industrial development and construction program director, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“There are few competitive sites of 200,000-square-foot buildings currently being developed in this market. Most of what is being built is bulk.”

Plans for the building call for it to be divisible for four tenants to occupy about 50,000 square feet each.

The project will feature a 32-foot clear height, 162 parking spots, electric vehicle auto charging stations, 44 trailer parking spots and 48 dock doors.

“We look forward to delivering El Mirage Commerce Center with above-standard office design and state-of-the-art features to provide the best tenant experience possible,” Josh Wheeler, senior vice president at Stonemont Financial Group, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

As You Wish opened the its seventh location in Queen Creek...

KTAR.com

Pottery company As You Wish opens 7th Valley location in Queen Creek

Pottery company As You Wish announced it opened the doors to its seventh Valley location in Queen Creek last week.

6 hours ago

A sign of United States Department of Agriculture is seen on USDA building in Washington D.C., Unit...

Brandon Gray

2 Arizona small businesses receive USDA grant money for disaster response, agriculture projects

Two Arizona small businesses are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support research that addresses critical scientific challenges and opportunities in agriculture, the department announced Wednesday.

1 day ago

A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on Interstat...

Associated Press

‘This is a long game’: After Roe, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico

Residents of Clovis, a mere 20-minute drive to the Texas state line, crammed into a building to discuss a plan of action to ban abortion.

1 day ago

President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zel...

Associated Press

Ukraine aid faces a stress test as some GOP 2024 presidential candidates balk at continued support

For President Joe Biden, strong backing for Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion has been a rare issue where he’s mustered bipartisan support.

1 day ago

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on Friday, Au...

Associated Press

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia all turned themselves in to a jail before the Friday deadline.

1 day ago

(Global Ambassador hotel photo)...

Wills Rice

The Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix named to prestigious collection before opening

The Global Ambassador luxury hotel in Phoenix was recently named to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Developer to break ground on 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in West Valley