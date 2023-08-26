PHOENIX — A developer will break ground on a 215,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in the West Valley next month.

Scottsdale-based Silver Creek Development and Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group will begin construction on the El Mirage Commerce Center in September.

The building, located along El Mirage Road between Peoria and Olive avenues, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

“There is a high demand for this space among the many vendors and suppliers that will be relocating to service the TSMC plant anticipated to commence production in 2025,” Bob Micera, Silver Creek Development industrial development and construction program director, said in a press release.

“There are few competitive sites of 200,000-square-foot buildings currently being developed in this market. Most of what is being built is bulk.”

Plans for the building call for it to be divisible for four tenants to occupy about 50,000 square feet each.

The project will feature a 32-foot clear height, 162 parking spots, electric vehicle auto charging stations, 44 trailer parking spots and 48 dock doors.

“We look forward to delivering El Mirage Commerce Center with above-standard office design and state-of-the-art features to provide the best tenant experience possible,” Josh Wheeler, senior vice president at Stonemont Financial Group, said in the release.

