How will Tropical Storm Harold affect metro Phoenix weather?

Aug 23, 2023, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

File photo of a gray cloud. The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold were expected to move through the...

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold were expected to move through the Phoenix, Arizona, area on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Pixabay File Photo)

(Pixabay File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Valley isn’t expected to get much, if any, rain when the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold move through the region Wednesday.

“We’re not expecting a lot of heavy rain out of this,” Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning. “You might see a few localized areas of some heavier showers, but, overall, we’re not expecting any significant rain with this.”

Tropical Storm Harold developed in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in Texas on Tuesday morning. It brought strong winds and rain, leaving thousands of homes without power, before weakening as it moved west.

When is the best chance for rain in Phoenix?

Smith said the Valley could feel Harold’s impact Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a 20%-40% chance for showers.

“We could see some gustier wind potential out there,” he said. “So, we’ll see some breezy conditions start to settle in by this afternoon, and … might see the potential for some stronger winds to accompany some of these thunderstorms later into the afternoon and to the evening.”

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday, but the skies are expected to clear up later in the day.

Valley expected to heat up this weekend

If it stays dry Wednesday and Thursday, it could be a while until storms hit the Valley again.

The Phoenix area is expected to start a stretch of sunny and hot days Friday, with temperatures climbing back to the 110-degree range at least through Tuesday.

“After today, it looks like [rain] chances will pretty much remain focused across the higher terrain areas of Arizona,” Smith said Wednesday. “So, we’ll just be looking at temperatures warming up through the end of the week.”

How much has it rained in Phoenix during monsoon season?

With under six weeks left in the official monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30, Phoenix is well behind its typical pace for rainfall.

Phoenix has received measurable rain just twice this season, .02 inches last Thursday and .04 inches on Monday, for a total of .06 inches.

“We’re supposed to be at about 1.5 inches at this point in the monsoon season,” Smith said.

