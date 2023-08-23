PHOENIX – The Valley isn’t expected to get much, if any, rain when the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold move through the region Wednesday.

“We’re not expecting a lot of heavy rain out of this,” Isaac Smith of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning. “You might see a few localized areas of some heavier showers, but, overall, we’re not expecting any significant rain with this.”

Tropical Storm Harold developed in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in Texas on Tuesday morning. It brought strong winds and rain, leaving thousands of homes without power, before weakening as it moved west.

When is the best chance for rain in Phoenix?

Smith said the Valley could feel Harold’s impact Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a 20%-40% chance for showers.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase across Arizona this afternoon and evening with the greatest chances remaining across high terrain areas. Gusty winds will be the primary threat for today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Q9sDd63kYO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 23, 2023

“We could see some gustier wind potential out there,” he said. “So, we’ll see some breezy conditions start to settle in by this afternoon, and … might see the potential for some stronger winds to accompany some of these thunderstorms later into the afternoon and to the evening.”

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday, but the skies are expected to clear up later in the day.

Valley expected to heat up this weekend

If it stays dry Wednesday and Thursday, it could be a while until storms hit the Valley again.

The Phoenix area is expected to start a stretch of sunny and hot days Friday, with temperatures climbing back to the 110-degree range at least through Tuesday.

“After today, it looks like [rain] chances will pretty much remain focused across the higher terrain areas of Arizona,” Smith said Wednesday. “So, we’ll just be looking at temperatures warming up through the end of the week.”

How much has it rained in Phoenix during monsoon season?

With under six weeks left in the official monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30, Phoenix is well behind its typical pace for rainfall.

Phoenix has received measurable rain just twice this season, .02 inches last Thursday and .04 inches on Monday, for a total of .06 inches.

“We’re supposed to be at about 1.5 inches at this point in the monsoon season,” Smith said.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.